MOUNT VERNON — Last year, Army National Guard Sgt. Tricia Scheer spoke in a crowded Mount Vernon High School gymnasium during the school’s annual Veteran’s Day assembly where she talked about her experience as a member of the U.S. military.
This year, with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping students off the high school campus, Scheer stood alone in the same gymnasium — no students or teachers in the bleachers, no band or orchestra at the ready — but still delivered a similar message honoring her brothers and sisters in arms.
“When we join the military, we know what we’re signing up for,” Scheer, a Burlington-Edison High School graduate, said of the career. “And we do it happily.”
Scheer’s pre-recorded message was part of a virtual Veteran’s Day assembly that students watched Tuesday.
“When we celebrate veterans, we’re really celebrating their sacrifice,” Scheer said. “The sacrifice doesn’t always just include that heart-wrenching ultimate sacrifice that is giving your life.”
One veteran who knows about that sacrifice is U.S. Navy veteran Jazmin Bravo, who was also featured in the assembly.
Bravo, a native of Los Angeles, joined the military seeking opportunity, she said.
She served as an aviation structural mechanic in the Navy for eight years and was deployed twice, each time having to leave her young son at home.
“That was the hardest thing I had to do was leave him twice within his one year of life,” Bravo said. “But I knew that I was sacrificing for something great. I was sacrificing for him.”
Despite the hardship, Bravo said she is happy she served.
“Every day I look around and I know that I made a difference,” Bravo said. “I fought for this country. I fought for freedom. Because freedom isn’t free.”
The assembly also featured an interview with Mount Vernon High School graduate and former girls’ basketball coach Scott Stromer, whose father served in the Army during World War II, earning a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.
“(Veteran’s Day) is the one time that we can all reflect and think about all the people who have served,” Stromer said. “Whether it’s in a time of war or it’s in a time of peace, it doesn’t really matter because people have given up their lives for a period of time to dedicate that to the government to either fight in a war or help other people.”
While his father served overseas, helping to liberate both the Dachau and Buchenwald concentration camps, his mother served at home making rockets in a munitions factory.
“If it hadn’t been for the women in the U.S. making planes at Boeing and doing all these things, we never would have won that war,” Stromer said.
Mount Vernon High School teacher Jenna Harvey spoke of her experience being the spouse of an active duty military member and of the sacrifices families make as well.
“We’re worried constantly,” Harvey said of the fear families face when their loved one is deployed. “Every single time I got a knock on the door I was afraid someone was going to be there in the uniform and say ‘Your husband is dead.’”
Despite how “daunting” and “heavy” the military experience can seem, Scheer said it isn’t all doom and gloom. People who join the military have the opportunity to help people, an opportunity the students, whether they join the military or not, can also seize.
“Think about what you’re good at, the skills you have,” she said. “Consider how you can contribute to your community and the people around you.”
