MOUNT VERNON — Despite wars, depressions and recessions, one thing in the Mount Vernon School District has remained intact for more than 100 years: its high school band.
“The Mount Vernon School District is a diamond in the rough of supporting arts and music,” said band director Jacob Scherr.
Although the program was already 90 years old when Scherr was hired in 2009, he is only the band’s seventh director, he said.
“People stay,” he said. “I think it’s the community. Everyone’s a Bulldog. There’s a lot of pride in that.”
Some of that pride has been captured in letters and histories written by former band directors, including Harry Steele, who was the school’s first band director from 1919 to 1950.
“August 15, 1919, I arrived in Mount Vernon from Libby, Montana, on the advice of Arthur Miller of the Pacific Music Company of Seattle,” Steele wrote in his history, which Scherr has collected and put online. “We had bought all our instruments (for) the Libby High School Band from him and had become very good friends. He wanted me to come to the coast where he felt that I would have a better opportunity for expanding the high school band idea.”
Throughout the years, nothing could derail what Steele started.
After the stock market crash in 1929, many schools began to cut their programs — but not Mount Vernon.
“It says a lot about our district’s commitment to extracurricular activities,” Mount Vernon School Board President Larry Otos said.
Even last year, as the district struggled with more than $3 million in cuts, discontinuing the band program was never on the table, Otos said.
“You don’t look at cutting great programs like that,” he said. “We understand that some of the extracurricular activities are the things that keep kids in school and keeps them coming back.”
In their histories, directors Elvin Haley (1950-1976) John Babraitis (1976-1993) and Mark Condran (1993-2009) detail the changes the district’s band program went through during their tenures, including expansion into the elementary schools, the district’s separation from the Conway School District, the ebb and flows of student enrollment, and the creation of the school’s mariachi band.
“It’s so inspiring to read through the history and the legacy,” Scherr said. “It feels good to continue that.”
In 1976, the marching band performed in the Rose Parade, he said. Since then the band has gone on to play at Carnegie Hall and this year will play in Chicago where the Chicago Symphony Orchestra performs.
“They always talk about Mount Vernon (being) a music loving community,” Scherr said. “It touches kids on an intellectual, emotional, community achievement level.”
Heading into the next school year, the district’s band program will continue to grow.
The district recently hired Ramon Rivera to lead the mariachi music program as it expands as an independent program and is brought into the middle schools.
“It fits our student population so well and it’s a beautiful art form,” Scherr said.
With Rivera taking over full-time mariachi responsibilities, current mariachi teacher Omar Ordóñez will be able to focus on other classes, including the high school guitarrón and folklórico classes.
“There’s not a lot of folk-type music classes of any variety,” Ordonez said. “Especially not heritage music classes that connect with such a population of the students.”
With a melting pot of cultural and musical styles, the band program has evolved from what Steele envisioned. But it’s relevance remains the same.
“It’s a shared learning, community process that continues to be relevant from 100 years ago,” Scherr said.
