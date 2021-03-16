MOUNT VERNON — For many throughout the state, Tuesday was a day of action as the annual Latino Legislative Day was held, albeit online.
For Mount Vernon High School's mariachi ballet folklórico dancers, that meant putting their talents on display as they performed for local legislators and before Gov. Jay Inslee's keynote address.
"This day is to bring Latino issues forward to our legislators,” said Mount Vernon School District mariachi teacher Ramon Rivera. “We want to make sure there’s an even playing field for our students. We want to make sure that they’re represented at our state capitol.”
In Mount Vernon, the annual day of action began with state Supreme Court Chief Justice Steve Gonzalez participating in a virtual chat with students from La Venture Middle School's mariachi program.
Gonzalez was the second Latino elected to the state Supreme Court and is the first to serve as chief justice, he said.
He was the first in his family to attend college, he told the students.
Gonzalez, who was also a keynote speaker in the day's culminating event, told the students that if he could do it, they could too.
“I know that if I can do it, so can all of the students watching this today," he said during his keynote remarks. "We welcome you, we’ll hold the door open for you.”
The ballet folklórico dancers kicked off the statewide keynote event.
"I love to represent my culture," said high school senior Eliza Mendoza. "I'm glad (elected officials) get to see all this."
Growing up, Mendoza said she thought she would never have a chance to meet her local leaders and for them to learn about her or her culture.
Before the day's keynote event, state representatives Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow and Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham, and state Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, got their own virtual viewing of the folklórico dancers, as well as the opportunity to talk about legislative issues facing the Latino community, including COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
“I think it’s really important to make sure that everyone is represented in our community,” Ramel told the students.
Recounting her own initiation into the state House to the sound of a traditional Coast Salish song, Lekanoff told the students that being able to share in each others cultures would make everyone better.
“When we do this, when we share our culture, it just enriches (all of us),” she said. “Your voices are heard, and you will be sitting where (Ramel) and I are sitting one day. And we can’t wait."
Rivera, who has participated in Latino Legislative Day each year since its inception 15 years ago, said such events didn't exist when he was growing up.
He is happy to be able to be such a big part of the event not only so that the students could see their government in action, but also so members of government could see who they working for.
“Remember us today when you go fight for those bills,” he told the state legislators.
While the COVID-19 pandemic required Mount Vernon High School's mariachi performance to be done via Zoom, Rivera promised the legislators that next year he would bring the group to them in Olympia.
"I’m bringing not only these kids, I'm bringing 100 kids to the Senate floor,” Rivera told the legislators. “I think we need to connect with the kids because they are our future.”
