Mount Vernon High School volleyball player Naisa Williams had options to play in college, and picked one that will take her well north of the border.
The senior has committed to St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario. Though she holds dual citizenship, Williams is the first U.S-born player to join the Saints under current head coach Jimmy El-Turk.
The outside hitter said she had options to play in the U.S., but had too good a feeling about St. Clair to pass up the opportunity.
"After reaching out to the coach, he set up a Zoom meeting with me and the girls on the team. We connected immediately. We were making plans for what we'd do when I came up there. We were on the phone for two hours," Williams said. "They tried to make me feel at home as much as they could. I couldn't say no, even after meeting with U.S. colleges."
Williams will join a team that ended its most recent season (2019-20) at 13-5, which included a third place in its division and a bronze finish in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association tournament. The team was ranked as high as 13th in the country.
El-Turk said of Williams in a statement on the school's website, "Her size and attack velocity will be welcomed additions to our training environment and will certainly make our team better."
Williams hopes to study social justice at St. Clair with an eye toward a law degree.
She was an all-WesCo second-team selection in 2019, and this year helped the Bulldogs to a 6-7 record in a COVID-shortened season.
At St. Clair, she'll be part of a seven-player recruiting class. She said she looks forward to working hard from the very first practice.
"They're all competitive. That's what I love," she said.
