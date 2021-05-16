MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon High School football coach Nic Vasilchek, who led the Bulldogs to back-to-back postseason appearances, has announced his retirement from coaching.
Vasilchek said he's retiring to focus on his family, but will stay on as a teacher at the high school.
"I've spent 19 years doing it. and I thought I'd like to spend some years with my family," he said.
In 2017, Vasilchek took over a Bulldogs program that had lost 20 consecutive games.
Mount Vernon went 4-6 in his first season, breaking a then 21-game losing streak against rival Burlington-Edison.
The Bulldogs went 8-3 in Vasilchek's second season, earning a playoff berth and a postseason win. They went 5-5 and earned another postseason berth in 2019.
Those are the only back-to-back playoff berths in program history.
Vasilchek opted out of coaching in the COVID-shortened 2021 winter season. Jacob Whitman served as head coach.
Vasilchek said he's proud of his program's accomplishments, including it winning the referee association's sportsmanship award in 2017, the nine players who went on to play college football, and the four consecutive wins over Burlington-Edison, including one under Whitman's leadership this past season.
The success wouldn't have been possible without the hard work by the players and rest of the coaching staff, Vasilchek said.
"It was amazing how they came in with an open mind. The players and coaches bought in, they worked hard," he said. "I set the structure, but the assistant coaches and players ran with it."
Vasilchek joined the Bulldogs after six seasons at Luella High School in Georgia, where he had been the first head coach to lead the program to multiple playoff berths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.