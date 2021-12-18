MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon High School senior Johanna Gamboa was announced Thursday as the Youth of the Year for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County.
Participants submit two essays, two letters of recommendation, and a résumé and cover letter. They also give a 3-minute speech and interview with a panel of judges.
In Gamboa's speech, she discussed her leadership as vice president of Latinos in Action Service Committee where she organized a food drive and a multicultural night for the school.
Achievement Via Individual Determination (AVID) has been Gamboa's favorite class. It helped her with college applications and taking efficient notes.
Gamboa also takes prerequisite college courses at Skagit Valley College through the Running Start program.
After school, she works at Skagit Family Health Clinic, where she cleans rooms, does office work and sometimes interprets for Spanish-speaking patients.
Gamboa plans to become a nurse, where she can continue making medical information more accessible to Spanish speakers.
"Being a nurse that speaks Spanish would be really helpful for minority groups," she said.
Gamboa has received acceptance letters from all of the nursing schools to which she has applied, but is still deciding on which one she will attend. Among her options are Carroll College in Montana and Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma.
Last summer, Gamboa worked part-time at the Mount Vernon Boys & Girls Club as a youth development professional in the mornings and at the Skagit Family Health Clinic in the afternoons.
She learned what it was like to be a staff member at the Boys & Girls Club after attending the club for nearly 10 years. She led summer programs, including those focusing on social and emotional learning, educational games and sports.
The Boys & Girls Club trained her on communicating with children and noticing the signs of domestic violence and child abuse.
The Youth of the Year runner-up was Carter Tillman, who is a freshman at Mount Vernon High School.
In March, Gamboa will travel to Seattle to compete for Youth of the Year at the state level where she will write another essay and give a speech.
