The city of Mount Vernon has received an additional $536,000 in COVID-19 relief funding as part of the federal CARES Act.
According to a proposal from staff presented at a City Council meeting Wednesday, about $300,000 is set to be allocated for grants to struggling small businesses and nonprofits.
Peter Donovan, project development manager with the city, said the application period will open soon for small businesses that can show they’ve lost income during the pandemic.
In total, the city has received $1.6 million through the federal CARES Act, according to Finance Director Doug Volesky.
Council members disagreed Wednesday whether funding should be available to nonprofits.
Council member Mark Hulst said he’d prefer the money go to those that are creating jobs and paying taxes. Many nonprofits already get taxpayer-funded contributions from the city, and he said they should not be able to “double-dip.”
Council members Gary Molenaar and Melissa Beaton agreed, saying small businesses should get priority.
Council member Richard Brocksmith said nonprofits have been impacted the same way businesses have, and deserve the same amount of attention.
Mayor Jill Boudreau said she will have staff reach out to nonprofits in the city and determine the need for funding. From there, she said council can discuss whether money should be available for them, and if so, how much.
The council also agreed to allocate $84,825 toward an outdoor pay station that will allow residents to pay bills without entering City Hall.
Volesky said the kiosk will let users select a prefered language.
The proposal also has $85,000 going for renovations for city buildings to make them safer during COVID-19. However, Boudreau said the scope and cost of renovations are unknown.
The remaining funding is set to repay the city for staff time spent dealing with issues related to the pandemic.
At its next meeting Oct. 7, the council plans to discuss the city’s preliminary 2021 budget, Volesky said.
