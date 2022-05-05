The Skagit County Board of Commissioners listened to pitches Thursday for funding for the Mount Vernon Library Commons, an Anacortes arts center and various road improvement projects.
In all, the commissioners heard 10 pitches asking for a total of $4.4 million in annual economic development grants. The county will have about $3.5 million in state sales tax refunds to spend.
Meredith McIlmoyle, executive director of the Anacortes Arts Festival, presented an application for $500,000 toward a unique remodel of the Anacortes Cinemas building.
In addition to art studios, performance venues and instructional space, she said the nonprofit wants to include two stories of apartments that would be affordable to the city’s workforce.
“It hits all of the marks,” McIlmoyle said on the funding request. “It brings in tourists, it has ... housing, and it’s a job creator.”
She said the remodel should cost roughly $5 million, and the nonprofit plans to seek $2 million through fundraising.
Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau presented her city’s $500,000 request to help pay for its $53 million Library Commons project, which she called the largest economic development project in county history.
In addition to a new downtown home for the library, the facility will include a parking garage, a community meeting space and a commercial kitchen capable of feeding 200 to 300 people.
Boudreau said the kitchen and meeting space will attract business conferences looking for a midpoint between Vancouver, B.C., and Seattle. The city’s funding request will help equip the Library Commons with appliances and an HVAC system.
Parking at the Library Commons will open up as much as 120,000 square feet of parking on the west side of downtown for commercial or residential redevelopment, she said.
“The value that this project brings benefits not just Mount Vernon, but the entirety of Skagit County and anyone traveling up and down the I-5 corridor,” Boudreau said.
An advisory committee comprised of elected officials, county staff and business leaders have evaluated the 10 requests. They will pass along their recommendations to the commissioners at a later date.
With traffic worsening around downtown Sedro-Woolley, the city is asking for funding to help construct a new east-west corridor — called the Jones-John Liner BNSF Undercrossing and Roadway Extension Project — north of Highway 20.
City Public Works Director Mark Freiberger said traffic issues have threatened planned expansions for Janicki Industries and Sedron Technologies — two of the city’s largest employers.
“That would have a pretty devastating impact on both the city and the county’s jobs plans for the SWIFT Center,” he said of failing to put in the road.
The city is seeking $500,000 toward this $11 million project.
Burlington is asking for funding to improve its downtown area, said city Public Works Director Marv Pulst.
He said the city wants to make the area around Fairhaven Avenue more welcoming by expanding sidewalks, adding space for outdoor seating and installing greenery and sculpture — at the expense of street parking.
He said the city owns two nearby parking lots, and he believes it can afford to lose the parking spots on Fairhaven Avenue.
A more community-focused downtown will bring more customers and businesses, he said. The city is asking for $500,000.
“This is a seed for business growth,” he said.
The city of Anacortes is requesting $500,000 to help with a $3.8 million expansion of its municipal fiber optic internet network. This would add access to 5,500 more residences and businesses, according to Administrative Services Director Emily Schuh.
Brad Tesch, with the Port of Anacortes, presented two $500,000 requests to improve port-owned properties. He said both properties need new asphalt, security fencing and stormwater management improvements, and addressing these issues would make the properties more attractive to potential employers.
Meanwhile, the Port of Skagit requested $500,000 to help in a $1.4 million improvement to one of its properties, the Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon requested $50,000 to replace its stage lighting with efficient LED bulbs, and the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County presented an application for $350,000 to pay for about half the organization’s payroll.
