Library Commons
Buy Now

Crews from Lydig Construction pour concrete Thursday during construction of the Mount Vernon Library Commons.

 Brandon Stone / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon’s new Library Commons is inching closer to being fully funded, thanks to a $2.1 million allocation in the state Legislature’s budget.

This will leave the city with about $2.9 million left to find before the entire $53 million library, community center and parking garage will be completely funded, Mayor Jill Boudreau said.


Brandon Stone can be reached at bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.