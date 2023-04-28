Mount Vernon Library Commons to get another $2.1 million, nearly fully funded BRANDON STONE @Brandon_SVH Brandon Stone Author email Apr 28, 2023 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Crews from Lydig Construction pour concrete Thursday during construction of the Mount Vernon Library Commons. Brandon Stone / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon’s new Library Commons is inching closer to being fully funded, thanks to a $2.1 million allocation in the state Legislature’s budget.This will leave the city with about $2.9 million left to find before the entire $53 million library, community center and parking garage will be completely funded, Mayor Jill Boudreau said.This most recent state funding isn’t official until Gov. Jay Inslee signs the budget.The budget includes a $3.7 million contingency, Boudreau said, meaning if everything goes well during construction, the city may already have as much as it needs.Another $3 million may be coming from Congress next year, thanks to budget requests from U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell and U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen.Having advocates in both chambers is “a really encouraging sign,” Boudreau said.Additionally, the city has applied for about $22.2 million in grant funding that’s yet to be awarded.“Anything over ($53 million), it just reduces some of the debt that the city would be incurring,” Boudreau said. Brandon Stone can be reached at bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brandon Stone Author email Follow Brandon Stone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Tweets by goskagit
