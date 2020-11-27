Allan Fredrickson learned basic carpentry from his father while growing up in Canada, then later improved his skills enough to build his own clinics during his career as a veterinarian.
Now he's putting those skills to another use: building desks for children stuck attending school from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fredrickson, who lives in Mount Vernon, got the idea to build desks after reading a newspaper story about someone doing so in the Midwest. Fredrickson already had sympathy for kids who because of the pandemic are learning in thrown-together study spaces.
"They're at the kitchen table or they're on the floor or wherever," he said.
His garage proved an able-enough workshop — "I have enough room for my saws and my sanders and my nailing gun" — and the basic materials were fairly inexpensive, so Fredrickson set out to build desks.
He figures he's built about 30. Some were given to the Boys & Girls Club, others to neighbors, others to families he knows through his church.
"I can make seven out of a piece of plywood. They're nice, they've very nice desks. I can make about four or five a day," Fredrickson said.
He said his father taught him carpentry skills while he was growing up in Manitoba. Later he bolstered those skills with carpentry classes and put them to use throughout his life, helping with the construction of several buildings.
While he's pleased to have helped kids already with newly built desks, he'd like to widen the scope of recipients as long as he has the materials and time to do so. ("I think I'm running out of neighbors," he said.)
He encourages local families interested in getting a desk free of charge — as long as they can pick them up in Mount Vernon — to call him at 360-424-6024.
"If I have a lot of orders, I may have to find a different place to work. My garage is pretty small," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.