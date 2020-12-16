MOUNT VERNON — A Mount Vernon man who has been building desks for kids stuck at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic said in recent weeks he's received heart-warming thanks ... and plenty of help from people near and far.
After an initial story ran last month on Allan Fredrickson's effort, the retired veterinarian has increased the number of desks he's produced from about 30 to almost 50. They've been given to families from as far away as Auburn, Renton and Tacoma.
"They're very happy. Especially when the kids come. They have smiles on their faces, and it warms my heart to see how they'll have their own desk — their own place to have their own private work," Fredrickson said.
He got the idea for buildings desks after reading about a man doing something similar in the Midwest.
While Fredrickson has drawn on his own carpentry experience, the last few weeks haven't been a strictly solo effort.
His daughters, Sofia and Darcy, visited on a recent weekend to help, and the Home Depot in Burlington donated lumber. A few donations have come in as well, including one from a woman in Massachusetts.
"Other people offered to help, but I haven't had to call anybody. It's going fine," Fredrickson said.
Fredrickson said the next desk he finishes will be the 49th he's produced in his garage.
He said he initially learned carpentry skills from his father in Manitoba. He later built on those skills with carpentry classes and put them to use throughout his life, helping with the construction of several buildings.
