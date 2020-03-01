MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon School Board selected three finalists Saturday in its search for a new superintendent.
During a day of six interviews at Madison Elementary School, the board narrowed the field to Miriam Miralles Mickelson, Dana Rosenbach and Ismael Vivanco, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon School District.
Each finalist will spend a day in the district this week, meeting with staff, students and community members, followed by a final interview with board members.
The replacement for Carl Bruner is expected to be announced Thursday night.
“The quality of the six candidates was very strong, and it was a tough decision for the board to decide on the final three,” board President Larry Otos said in the release “We are very pleased with the final three and their diversity, experience, and background. We look forward to the remainder of the process and receiving more community input.”
Mickelson is the executive director of teaching and learning services in the Snohomish School District; Vivanco is the superintendent of the Orondo and Palisades school districts; and Rosenbach is the superintendent of the Mason School District.
On Saturday, about 60 community members attended the interviews and provided written feedback.
Otos said he was pleased “with the turnout of our community support on Saturday. It says a lot about our board, school district, and community as a whole.”
The public forums with the candidates will be held 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday in the Mount Vernon High School auditorium.
The public will have the opportunity to ask the finalists questions and to provide written feedback to the board.
Mickelson will attend the Monday forum, Rosenbach the Tuesday forum and Vivanco the Thursday forum.
On July 1, the new superintendent will replace Bruner, who is retiring after 16 years in the job.
