MOUNT VERNON — A Mount Vernon Police Department investigation into the use of force that led to the death of a man has concluded the officer involved violated no department policies.
The investigation determined the officer acted reasonably in March 2019 when he deployed his Taser on a man suspected of shoplifting from the nearby Walmart and running from the officer.
After the officer deployed his Taser, 34-year-old Joseph Dorn fell into the roadway and was struck by a vehicle.
Dorn died at the scene, while the officer narrowly avoided also being struck by the vehicle.
An investigation by the Skagit Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) determined neither the officer nor the driver had committed a crime, and Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich declined in October to file charges in the incident.
However, Mount Vernon interim Police Chief Chris Cammock said the incident still triggered an internal use of force review board to determine if the officer acted “safely and within policy and law.”
“Police use of force is an important and highly visible issue in our society,” Cammock said in a report released to the Skagit Valley Herald. “It affects the trust and confidence citizens have in our policing practices.”
The officer, in a uniform and marked patrol vehicle, first contacted Dorn on the evening of March 20. After the officer identified himself, Dorn began to run, veering into traffic, the internal investigation concluded.
The officer followed and at least six vehicles had to take actions to avoid striking either Dorn or the officer.
In an attempt to subdue Dorn and get him out of the roadway, the officer deployed his Taser.
“The decision to deploy the Taser was to prevent, at that moment in time, the potential serious injury or even death to Mr. Dorn or the vehicle driver from a resulting collision, not solely the apprehension or property recovery,” Cammock said in the report.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.