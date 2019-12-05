MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon City Council unanimously approved the city’s 2020 budget Wednesday.
The city plans to take about $591,000 from its general fund reserves in order to balance the budget, Finance Director Doug Volesky said.
The budget includes a 1% increase to city property taxes. The increase was approved at the council’s last meeting on Nov. 21.
Volesky said the tax increase will bring in about $85,000 more in revenue next year, and translates to an increase of $26 per year for a home assessed at $307,000 — the average assessed value in Mount Vernon.
The money from the tax increase and the general fund reserves will go to the replacement of essential equipment for several city departments, Volesky said.
This includes a police vehicle, several mowers for the parks and recreation department, and a vehicle exhaust extraction system for the city fire department.
Ahead of Wednesday’s vote, the council held a brief discussion on a land use study to determine whether residential development should be allowed on some commercial land.
The study has a budget of $70,000 for 2020.
Council member Richard Brocksmith questioned the necessity of the study, and asked city staff if the same information could be gathered more cheaply by consulting local experts.
City Attorney Kevin Rogerson said if the city were to make a change to its land use policy, it needs to be able to justify it to the state. He said a formal study will be more reliable than discussions with local housing developers.
Council member Melissa Beaton questioned the inclusion of $20,000 for a salary study.
She said city staff already know many positions are underpaid, and that a better use for the $20,000 would be for increases in wages.
Mayor Jill Boudreau responded, saying the study would evaluate the pay scale for all city employees, something that hasn’t happened for the past 20 years.
Money for both studies was included in the 2020 budget.
