MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon City Council approved design contracts Wednesday for two road improvement projects.
Public Works Director Chris Phillips said for one project the city plans to replace and repair sidewalks, rehabilitate pavement and run utilities underground along Riverside Drive from East Cedar Street to the bridge over the Skagit River.
Design and engineering work will cost about $1.1 million, he said. The city was awarded a grant of $878,000, and will pay the balance from its arterial street fund.
A contract with TranTech Engineering was approved unanimously.
Phillips also presented a contract for improvements on 30th Street, from just north of the Kulshan Trail to East College Way.
He said in addition to pavement and sidewalk repairs, the project will raise the roadway and improve stormwater management. The road and the adjacent mobile home park are subject to flooding in most years, he said.
He said the project will also extend an existing bicycle and pedestrian path on the east side of the road to East College Way.
A second part of this project would involve replacing the culvert along Logan Creek to improve fish passage. However, this part is not yet funded.
A design contract with David Evans and Associates for $932,781 was approved unanimously.
Earlier in the meeting, the council approved an agreement that will bring in funding for a new social worker program in the police department.
Police Chief Chris Cammock said the North Sound Behavioral Health Administrative Services Organization will reimburse the city $220,000 to pay for the salaries of two social workers.
Cammock said about 27% of the department's emergency calls deal with mental health or drug-related crises, and officers aren't the best qualified to respond to such calls.
This new approach will send on such calls social workers with specialized training and case managers who can help connect those who may be crisis to needed services.
Council member Mark Hulst, the council's main proponent for this approach, immediately moved to accept the funding.
“This sounds like it's going to be beneficial for our community, for our budget and for the police department," he said.
