MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon City Council approved design contracts Wednesday for two road improvement projects. 

Public Works Director Chris Phillips said for one project the city plans to replace and repair sidewalks, rehabilitate pavement and run utilities underground along Riverside Drive from East Cedar Street to the bridge over the Skagit River. 

