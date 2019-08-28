MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Monday evening at a coffee stand.
About 7 p.m., a man reportedly walked up to the window of the coffee stand in the 2600 block of Henson Road, the department stated in a Facebook post.
The man, who is seen in surveillance video with what appears to be a box or bag covering his hand, implied to the barista that he had a weapon, according to the post.
He fled the scene in a dark blue or gun-metal late model Toyota Corolla, the post stated. The vehicle did not have license plates and something was placed on the car's dashboard to cover its VIN number, the post stated.
Police are asking anyone with information, especially anyone with surveillance cameras in the area, to contact Detective Rick Vander Griend at rickvg@mountvernonwa.gov or 360-336-0635.
