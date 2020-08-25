The Mount Vernon Police Department is investigating an apparent assault of a juvenile that was reported early Tuesday morning.
About 12:30 a.m. police received a phone call from a man in the 1800 block of South Second Street who was concerned about the welfare of his juvenile son, Mount Vernon Police Department Records Manager Jennifer Messina said.
While police were at the home and gathering information from the man, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol responded to a report from a driver who had been driving on Chuckanut Drive, near the county line, who reported seeing an injured young man.
The youth was not at that scene when law enforcement arrived, but later returned to the Mount Vernon home with apparent knife wounds, Messina said.
He was transported to Skagit Valley Hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries, she said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Skagit 911 dispatch center at 360-428-3211.
