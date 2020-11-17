MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Police Department is looking for information about a hit-and-run collision that left a 16-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries.
Police responded about 5 p.m. Monday to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle at the intersection of East College Way and N. 35th Street, Det. Sgt. Mike Don said in a news release.
The 16-year-old girl who had been struck was transported to Skagit Valley Hospital, Don said.
Witnesses reported seeing a white or silver Toyota Prius leaving the scene at a high rate of speed, Don said.
The vehicle was initially seen turning north on N. 35th Place before it turned around and left the scene heading west on East College Way, he said.
Police are asking for help in locating the driver and the vehicle, which they suspect might have front end or windshield damage, Don said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Skagit 911 dispatch at 360-428-3211 or the Mount Vernon Police Department at 360-336-6271.
