MOUNT VERNON — A 20-year-old Skagit County man was arrested Tuesday for investigation of felony hit-and-run after a vehicle he was allegedly driving last week struck a 16-year-old Mount Vernon girl as she crossed the street.
Luke Minor was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center after he was arrested on a Skagit County District Court magistrate's warrant, Mount Vernon Police Det. Sgt. Mike Don said in a news release.
A magistrate's warrant gives the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney's Office 30 days to file charges in Superior Court.
Police believe Minor struck the girl near the intersection of East College Way and North 35th Street in Mount Vernon as she was walking home from work about 5 p.m. Nov. 16.
He then allegedly fled the scene. Police made contact with him the next day.
The girl was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she remains in critical condition, Don said.
Minor is being held on $75,000 bail, the news release said. His first court appearance is Wednesday.
