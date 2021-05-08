MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon police extinguished a small fire at the police department Friday night after a man broke into the building and started the fire.
Police do not believe the department or staff were the target of the man's actions, Chief Chris Cammock said in a Saturday news release.
The fire was set in a general workspace area.
"Sensitive areas like records, evidence and weapon storage have additional security layers and were not disturbed," Cammock said.
About 10 p.m., Mount Vernon police officers responded to a 911 call made from the police department. The caller stated he was being chased by others who had weapons and were trying to harm him.
Officers located the 31-year-old Mount Vernon man a block from the police department. The man was acting erratic and had blood on his hands, Cammock said.
An officer went to investigate alarms going off at the police department and found a broken window, smoke and a small fire. The officer extinguished the fire.
The man was treated for injuries at Skagit Valley Hospital. He was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center by Sheriff's Office deputies for investigation of burglary and arson, Cammock said.
The man is believed to have consumed illegal drugs and is believed to have been suffering from delusions. He broke into the police department trying to evade those trying to harm him, called 911 for help and "set fire in a workspace intending to throw off his fictitious attackers," Cammock said.
Cammock said the incident serves as an example of the challenges of dealing with those in crisis who may resort to extreme measures.
"Credit goes to the officers serving last night for providing needed help for the subject and preventing significant loss to our community’s police department," he said.
The Mount Vernon, Burlington and Sedro-Woolley fire departments and area fire districts also responded to the incident.
