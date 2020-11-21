MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Police Department resumed searching Saturday morning for a vehicle driven into the Skagit River with an occupant still inside.
According to a news release, Mount Vernon police received a call about 9:45 p.m. Friday from a woman who said she had driven a car into the Skagit River from the boat ramp at Edgewater Park.
Officers arrived and confirmed there was a vehicle in the river, Det. Sgt. Mike Don said in a news release.
Three boats, two hovercraft, a drone unit from the Skagit County Sheriff's Office and firefighters from Skagit County Fire District 3 searched the river until 1 a.m. Saturday when the search was halted because of darkness and hazardous conditions on the river.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Department at 360-336-6271 or the Skagit 911 Dispatch Center at 360-428-3211.
