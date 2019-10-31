MOUNT VERNON — As the Mount Vernon City Council prepares to pass the city's 2020 budget, city staff are warning of a need for more revenue.
In the draft budget, presented by Finance Director Doug Volesky on Wednesday, the council is being asked to spend nearly $1 million of the city's reserves and to authorize a 1% increase in property taxes.
He said growing sales tax revenue over the past decade, as well as spending cuts, have kept the city from having to tap into other funding sources. But as sales tax revenue starts to plateau and the city runs out of places to cut, leaders will have to make difficult decisions.
"We're hitting that level in the city budget where we don't have much left to cut," Volesky said.
On Nov. 13, the council plans to set property taxes and to hold a public hearing on the budget.
State law limits city and county property tax increases to 1% annually, and in 12 of the past 15 years the City council has voted against taking the increase.
"The 1% of growth in property tax does not meet rising costs," Volesky said.
He said the tax increase is only on the city's portion of property taxes and would bring in about $85,000 a year to the city.
Each year that the City Council does not increase property taxes, the permitted increase is banked and can be implemented in a later year. In Mount Vernon, the council could choose to take advantage of those banked increases to bring in about $750,000 more, but city staff recommends against it.
Even if the city pulls the approximately $1 million from reserves in 2020, Volesky said it will still meet its policy of keeping 15% of its annual expenses in reserve.
Utilities aren't at risk of getting cut, Volesky said. Parks, library and administrative services would face cuts, he said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.