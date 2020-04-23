MOUNT VERNON — Cities statewide are preparing for a drop in tax revenue, as the state has ordered many businesses to close and commerce has been reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Mount Vernon, City Council members were briefed Wednesday on new revenue projections for 2020, which show an estimated 15% decrease.
Doug Volesky, the city’s finance director, said this year’s general fund revenue, which had been expected to be about $33 million, is now about $5.1 million lower.
The city furloughed 16 full-time and 29 part-time employees earlier this month, and further action is being discussed in a newly formed City Council committee, said Mayor Jill Boudreau.
“We will not be able to continue service as usual,” she said. “A $5 million cut to the city is when we’ll have to suspend (certain) services.”
Volesky said his projections are showing a possible 30% drop in sales tax revenue, he said. In comparison, he said the city experienced a 24% drop in sales tax revenue in the four years after the Great Recession.
Volesky said actual tax revenue won’t be known for several months and it is unclear how long Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order will last.
About three-quarters of the city’s budget goes toward paying salaries and benefits, meaning it is difficult to make significant cuts without looking at staffing.
Boudreau said many of the furloughed employees — such as those who work for the library, parks department and front-desk staff — don’t have work they can do while still abiding by the governor’s order.
The $137,000 being saved by the 30-day furloughs doesn’t come close to covering the expected deficit, Volesky said. The furloughed employees maintain their medical benefits.
Boudreau said the committee will have an update prepared for the May 13 City Council meeting.
She said she will prioritize programs that are essential for public safety or are legally mandated, and would start to look for cuts elsewhere.
“But there’s real tangible benefits to the things that aren’t legally required,” she said.
Council Member Mark Hulst, one of three who volunteered to serve on the council’s new committee, said the city has yet to cut from the budget several programs that are likely to be canceled, such as the Fourth of July fireworks display.
From there, he said the city should institute a hiring freeze and delay all nonessential projects that are to draw from the general fund.
“You have to look at the low-hanging fruit,” he said. “What can we do without for a short period of time?”
Boudreau said these budget projections don’t take into account possible emergency relief money from the state or federal government, because it is unclear if or when funding would be available.
