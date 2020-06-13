The city of Mount Vernon reopened several parks facilities Friday.
The move came a week after Skagit County received approval from the state to begin reopening.
Restrooms and sports courts at Bakerview Park, upper Hillcrest Park, Lions Park and the Riverwalk will open under modified schedules after being closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They will open at 8 a.m. and will close between 6 and 9 p.m.
City Parks and Enrichment Services Department staff spent the past week inspecting and cleaning these facilities to ensure they are ready for use, according to a new release from the city.
Social distancing will be required at city facilities, and things such as public gatherings and team sports are not permitted, according to the release.
The reduction in hours is due to a reduction in staffing at the parks department, the release states. Nine staff have been laid off, as city leadership reacts to shrinking revenue caused by the pandemic.
