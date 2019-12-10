Hundreds lined First Street in downtown Mount Vernon on Sunday for the annual Mount Vernon Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting.
Among those who took part in the parade were youth groups, the Mount Vernon fire and police departments, the Mount Vernon High School band and cheer squad, and floats from area businesses and clubs.
And, of course, Santa Claus.
Kate Bennett, the outgoing director of Leadership Skagit, served as the parade’s grand marshal.
When the parade was over, the crowd gathered in Pine Square for Christmas carols sung by the high school’s Synergy Choir and the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.