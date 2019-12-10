Hundreds lined First Street in downtown Mount Vernon on Sunday for the annual Mount Vernon Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting.

Among those who took part in the parade were youth groups, the Mount Vernon fire and police departments, the Mount Vernon High School band and cheer squad, and floats from area businesses and clubs.

And, of course, Santa Claus.

Kate Bennett, the outgoing director of Leadership Skagit, served as the parade’s grand marshal.

When the parade was over, the crowd gathered in Pine Square for Christmas carols sung by the high school’s Synergy Choir and the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree.

