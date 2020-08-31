MOUNT VERNON — With sales tax revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic higher than expected, Mount Vernon’s finance staff believes the pandemic’s impact will be less than initially feared.
Finance Director Doug Volesky said strong sales tax numbers are encouraging, but he doesn’t expect them to stay high through the rest of the year.
He now estimates an overall budget shortfall of about $2.9 million for the year, down from the $5.3 million he had predicted in May. Though sales tax estimates are now more encouraging, Volesky expects it to come in 25% lower than planned through the rest of the year.
“These numbers might be too conservative, but I just don’t know,” he told the City Council at its meeting Wednesday. “There are just so many uncertainties.”
Volesky said recent sales tax data, which reflects June’s revenue, showed a 7.7% increase over the same period in 2019, and May was 15.6% higher, according to his presentation to the City Council.
However, numbers for February, March and April were between 10% and 20% lower than the previous year.
Volesky said he believes sales tax has been bolstered by federal stimulus payments and enhanced unemployment benefits.
“I can’t think of any other reason why,” he said.
The extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits expired at the end of July, and Volesky said the impact will be seen in August sales tax numbers. Those numbers won’t be known until early October.
Between layoffs, furloughs and reductions in services, the city cut about $2.6 million in expenditures in its initial response to the pandemic. If his projections hold, Volesky said the city will need to spend about $211,000 from reserves to cover the shortfall.
On Wednesday, the City Council approved a spending plan for the $1 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding it received through the CARES Act.
At an estimated $360,000, the city’s portion of unemployment benefits is the largest single expenditure in the plan, as presented to the council by Mayor Jill Boudreau.
The plan includes $325,858 in laptops, cameras, headphones, server upgrades and other technology purchases that were used to help staff work remotely. Another $32,000 was for ultraviolet cleaning equipment for city buildings.
The plan budgets $35,000 for the installation of video chat systems for the police department, the three fire stations, the library and other city buildings. These systems will allow staff to communicate with someone who comes to the door of these buildings.
The city allocated $30,000 for Community Action of Skagit County’s motel voucher program, which is for the homeless who need a safe place to isolate or quarantine during the pandemic.
