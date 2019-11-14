MOUNT VERNON — Because of an increased revenue estimate, the city of Mount Vernon’s 2020 preliminary budget now has it drawing less from city reserves.
Finance Director Doug Volesky said the city now plans to pull about $393,000 from its reserves to balance its 2020 budget. That’s down from nearly $1 million in the initial budget proposal presented two weeks ago.
At a council meeting Wednesday, Volesky said he made the change because of an increase in revenue projections for 2020. The additional revenue is expected to come from a variety of sources, but primarily from sales tax.
The newer proposal still includes a 1% increase to city property taxes, though Volesky said the tax rate is set lower than in 2019 because of increasing property values.
He said the tax increase is only on the city’s portion of property taxes and would bring in about $85,000 a year to the city.
Volesky said the city’s tax revenue of about $22.3 million per year doesn’t cover its $25.2 million in personnel costs, meaning city services have to rely more on city fees.
He recommended the council start discussions next year on the city’s fiscal policy.
Mayor Jill Boudreau agreed, saying the 2020 budget includes no new city programs or services.
“We’ve really kept the growth of our city staffing low,” she said. “But it’s getting harder to service ... our growing population.”
The City Council will meet again Wednesday, when it may approve the 2020 budget.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.