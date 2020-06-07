Kevin Meenaghan, of Mount Vernon, ran two legs of a border-to-border relay that is being held to show support for health care workers who have been on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Be Supportive Relay began Saturday morning at the U.S.-Canadian border in Blaine and is expected to end June 24 at the U.S.-Mexico border. An estimated 100 runners will participate in 74 marathon legs and pass by about 50 health care facilities.
Meenaghan ran a 10-mile stretch from Alger to Big Lake on Saturday evening and passed by Skagit Valley Hospital and a Skagit Regional Health clinic in Mount Vernon. Health care workers stood outside the hospital to greet him and two others running with him.
He planned to run a second leg of the relay — a marathon, or 26.2 miles — from south of Olympia to Chehalis early Monday morning.
Meenaghan, who has run about 50 marathons, said he found out about the relay from a member of his running club.
“I really wanted to show my support for the health care system and everyone who works in health care,” he said. “It’s been an incredibly chaotic time, if you loop back to March and April and the great unknown. I wanted to show my support (for health care workers) while doing what I love to do.”
The relay was organized by Steve Fink and Bob Gally, both of San Diego.
“The two of us wanted to run in the midst of COVID-19 while following guidelines (on social distancing),” Fink said. “We put our heads together and thought we could get a whole bunch of people who could run and support our health care heroes.”
