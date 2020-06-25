MOUNT VERNON — The COVID-19 pandemic, and the economic effects that came with it, has so far been less damaging to the city of Mount Vernon’s budget than initially feared.
Finance Director Doug Volesky discussed at a City Council meeting Wednesday newly-released data showing April’s sales tax revenue was about 11% lower than in April 2019.
Considering Volesky had originally projected overall sales tax revenue for 2020 would be about 30% less than 2019, he said he was pleased.
However, he said it’s far too early to celebrate.
The coronavirus is unpredictable, and a resurgence of new cases could once again impact businesses in the city, he said.
“That’s why I’m cautiously optimistic,” he said. “We have a long way to go here.”
Retail sales, which makes up more than half of the city’s sales tax revenue, is about on par with the figure from April 2019, he said.
Revenue from construction and restaurants took a predictable dip, but Volesky said even food service outperformed his expectations during the period restaurants couldn’t serve sit-down customers.
Federal stimulus and additional unemployment insurance enacted by the CARES Act likely propped up residents who lost work, he said.
Those benefits are slated to go away at the end of July. If that happens, Volesky said sales tax revenue would once again fall.
He said he plans to reassess his estimates in August, when he’ll have two more months of sales tax data.
