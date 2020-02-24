MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon School Board has announced its semifinalists in its search for a new superintendent.
Of 19 candidates, the board has narrowed the search down to six, with each to take part Saturday in interviews open to the public at Madison Elementary School.
The six candidates and the times of their interviews are:
8 a.m.: Miriam Miralles Mickelson, executive director of teaching and learning services in the Snohomish School District.
9 a.m.: Chris Pearson, head of Madison International School, in Merida, Mexico, and former Conway School District superintendent.
10 a.m.: Ismael Vivanco, Superintendent of Orondo and Palisades school districts.
11 a.m.: Jennifer Kindle, executive director of teaching and learning in the Selah School District.
1 p.m.: Ben Ramirez, assistant superintendent in the Fife School District.
2 p.m. Dana Rosenbach, superintendent in the Mason School District.
After the daylong interview process, the Mount Vernon School Board will narrow the search to three finalists, who will each participate in community forums the following week.
The board is expected to make a decision on March 5.
The new superintendent will replace Carl Bruner, who is retiring at the end of the school year after 16 years with the district.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.