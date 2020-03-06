MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon School Board has chosen Ismael Vivanco to be the district's new superintendent.
After evening sessions this week with the top three candidates and an executive session that went late into the evening Thursday, the board chose Vivanco because of what it called his dedication to equity and passion for educating the "whole student."
“Dr. Vivanco brings the enthusiasm, drive, and energy that became abundantly clear in the interview process," School Board President Larry Otos said in a news release. "Dr. Vivanco will be a change agent for our district as we move forward.”
Vivanco, a Burlington-Edison High School graduate, currently serves as the superintendent for both the Orondo and Palisades school districts — positions he has held since 2017 and 2012, respectively.
He also worked for the North Central Educational Service District for 26 years, where he served in a variety of roles, including director of migrant education and associate executive director of academic achievement.
His doctorate of education in educational leadership is from Washington State University.
During the interview process, Vivanco expressed his interest in the Mount Vernon School District because of its diversity, and commended the district for the work it is doing on equity, diversity and inclusivity, according to the news release.
Vivanco was one of 19 candidates to apply for the position.
On Saturday, that pool was narrowed down to three: Vivanco, Snohomish School District Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Services Miriam Miralles Mickelson, and North Mason School District Superintendent Dana Rosenbach.
Vivanco will replace Carl Bruner, who is retiring at the end of the school year after serving for 16 years as the district's superintendent.
Vivanco will take over for Bruner beginning July 1.
