MOUNT VERNON — Nearly a year after having to first transition to online learning, Skagit County's largest public school district is preparing to bring students back on campus.
The Mount Vernon School District announced Friday it plans to move to a hybrid learning model — part in-person and part online — for its kindergartners and first graders on Feb. 8, Superintendent Ismael Vivanco said in a news release.
The date remains tentative based on the rate of community transmission of COVID-19, Vivanco said.
New guidance states that schools can now move to hybrid models when new cases are between 50 and 350 per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.
Should in-person learning resume Feb. 8 and new cases fall within the range of the current guidance, the district will look at adding elementary school grade levels to hybrid learning, Vivanco said.
The district continues to explore options for its older students, he said.
"In-person instruction for middle school and high school students is more complex given the number of classes students attend and the normal mixing of students as they move through their scheduled classes," Vivanco said.
The Conway, Anacortes and Concrete school districts are using hybrid models for some grade levels, with the La Conner and Burlington-Edison districts planning to do so shortly.
The Conway School District, which has students in kindergarten through eighth grade, will bring back its seventh and eighth graders next week, Superintendent Jeff Cravy said.
The Sedro-Woolley School District remains in an online-only model, and has yet to announce plans to switch to a hybrid model.
