MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon School District has finalized its plans for getting middle and high school students back to their campuses.
High school students will begin a hybrid learning model — part in-person and part online — on March 29, the district said in a news release.
Middle school students will go to a hybrid model on April 19, the release said.
“The rationale for this date range between middle and high school is to ensure a smooth transition with scheduling, transportation issues, and other logistics from remote learning to hybrid learning,” the release said.
The announcement was made Wednesday evening at a meeting of the Mount Vernon School Board.
While it came one day after Gov. Jay Inslee made educators and child care workers eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, Mount Vernon School District Superintendent Ismael Vivanco said that did not play much of a role in the district’s decision — which had already been tentatively made — but that it was a nice bonus.
“I think it would have played a bigger role had it occurred months earlier,” Vivanco said. “But what it did do, was it hopefully brought more comfort in knowing that there would be more vaccinations.”
In Skagit County, about 100 La Conner School District employees have received at least their first doses of the vaccine, thanks to the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community.
But many educators in the region have been working in their classrooms with students for weeks or months without having been vaccinated, said Summer Stoner, a Bellingham teacher who is president of the WEA Fourth Corner, the union branch that serves educators in the five-county region.
“This step comes as a huge sense of relief,” Stoner said of making educators eligible for the vaccine. “I am already hearing from educators that they have found appointments or have been contacted to schedule an appointment for their first vaccine.”
Having broader access to the vaccine will provide “another important layer of protection” for students, families and educators, and will help build community confidence, she said.
