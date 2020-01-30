Harriet Rowley

Harriet Rowley Elementary School students announce their school mascot.

 Submitted photo

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon School District is taking submissions for the design of a logo for its newest school.

Earlier in the school year, Harriet Rowley Elementary School students picked teal, black and gray as its school colors and the orcas as their mascot.

With one step left to creating the school’s identity, the district is looking for a school logo.

“All ideas are welcome, but logos should be recognizable and help promote the school’s newly selected colors and mascot,” a release from the district states.

The submissions will be reviewed by a panel before being presented to Superintendent Carl Bruner and the Mount Vernon School Board.

The creator of the winning design will be awarded $500 and will have a public unveiling of the design.

Logos must be submitted by 5 p.m. Feb. 24 to Public Information Specialist Celina Rodriguez at crodriguez@mvsd320.org.

For more guidelines, including color specifications, visit mountvernonschools.org.

— Reporter Kera Wanielista: 360-416-2141, kwanielista@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kera_SVH, facebook.com/KeraReports

