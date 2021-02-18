MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon School District on Thursday announced tentative dates for its middle and high school students to return to campuses.
After remaining in a mostly remote learning model since schools were shut down last March, the county's largest district last week brought its youngest learners back to campuses.
The district tentatively plans to bringing back its second and third graders on March 1 and fourth and fifth graders on March 22, according to a news release from the district.
Dates for its older students are still dependent on a variety of things, including discussions with the district's employee groups. The district has set goals of getting its high schoolers back to campus on March 15 and its middle school students back on April 12, the release said.
The dates for the older students coincide with the starts of their final trimester and quarter, respectively.
"We recognize that remote learning is not the preferred educational model for any student and that students, staff, and families alike are struggling with the challenges that this pandemic presents," Superintendent Ismael Vivanco said in the news release.
"Many of our middle and high school students are struggling to learn and engage in remote learning. ... While this is not an ideal learning model, our focus has always been, and remains, on returning students to the classroom as safely for all as possible."
