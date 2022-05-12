MOUNT VERNON — The city of Mount Vernon will need find another $14.9 million if it is to break ground on the Mount Vernon Library Commons project in September.
At a City Council meeting Wednesday, Mayor Jill Boudreau said she's confident the city can find the additional funding even if no additional government grants come through, and presented the council with options totaling about $7.3 million.
Once completed, the Library Commons will include a new library, a 277-car parking garage with electric car charging stations and a community center in downtown Mount Vernon.
The largest of the options presented by Boudreau would be to use $4 million in unallocated American Rescue Plan Act funding given to the city. Another $1.6 million could be borrowed against future federal grants, she said.
However, Boudreau said she's confident that much of the $14.9 million shortfall will be met by federal grants, because of the number and breadth of grant opportunities that are becoming available.
“There's so many opportunities with infrastructure (funding), everything from specific electric vehicle charging grants, to broadband expansion grants, economic development grants,” she said.
She said staff are checking daily for new grant opportunities available through federal infrastructure spending.
The project will be eligible for grants until it is completed, and Boudreau said she intends to apply for funding throughout construction. Any grant funding could replace local money.
"I am very confident that we will receive a significant portion of the $14 million from grants," she said.
In a worst-case scenario, the city could pull about $3 million from its reserves and still meet its savings target, and could issue bonds for up to $10 million without voter approval.
Meanwhile, Boudreau said she was stunned to see the budget for the project shoot up another $4.4 million in recent weeks to $53.3 million because of rising material costs.
Kevin Fromm, with city consultant OAC Services, said this increase is more of a cushion to help insulate the city against unpredictable inflation and supply chain issues.
Drywall costs, for example, shot up about 30%, and when one component increases like that others tend to follow, he said.
Finding a way to fund this $4.4 million contingency will mean staff won't have to return to the council for approval if the project goes over its previous budget, Fromm said.
If the city wants to hit its goal of starting construction in September, there is another obstacle that needs to be resolved, Boudreau said.
The city has an agreement to purchase the project site from Skagit County, but she said that once started this process will take about three and a half months.
If the council wants to wait until the project goes to bid in July to start that process, that would mean construction couldn't start until late October at the earliest, forcing crews to contend with the possibility of missing the construction season.
The council will be asked to set a financing plan and approve final design by July 5.
