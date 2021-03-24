The city of Mount Vernon wants its residents to have their say on fireworks.
The city has launched an online survey to seek opinions on whether fireworks need to better regulated.
The survey can be found on the city’s website at mountvernonwa.gov. It will be available through the afternoon of April 12.
The seven-question survey will help guide the decisions of the city’s fireworks committee, which is made up of City Council members and the public. That committee will make recommendations to the mayor and City Council.
Current regulations say residents can light fireworks between noon and midnight on the Fourth of July. The only allowable fireworks are those approved for sale at fireworks stands within the city, all of which fall under the Safe and Sane designation.
Mount Vernon City Council member Mark Hulst, who serves on the fireworks committee, said the city and its fire and police departments often get complaints about fireworks.
“Every year around the fifth of July we get emails from constituents who aren’t happy with fireworks. There’s been conversations throughout the years about use of fireworks in city limits of Mount Vernon. Several council members suggested we have a conversation about it,” Hulst said.
According to information given to the committee by the Mount Vernon Police Department, there were 135 fireworks-related calls between June 28 and July 5 last year, more than in any year since 2008.
“When you talk to folks, they’re not worried about Safe and Sane fireworks ... they don’t care about kids playing with sparklers in the backyard,” Hulst said. “They’re more worried about stuff that’s been bought outside the limits of Mount Vernon.”
He said no specific course of action has been proposed. First the committee will gather information, such as the policies of other cities and the thoughts of Mount Vernon residents.
If the council approves any changes to the city’s fireworks regulations, those changes would not go into effect until 2022.
