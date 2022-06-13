...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Library Commons project in downtown Mount Vernon will include a library, community center and parking.
Skagit County agreed Monday to sell the city of Mount Vernon the property where the city intends to build its Library Commons, clearing a necessary hurdle ahead of construction.
The Mount Vernon City Council approved the purchase at its May 25 meeting.
With the sale taken care of, the city hopes to put the project out to bid in early July and break ground by fall, Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau said at a meeting Monday with the Skagit County Board of Commissioners.
The property on Kincaid Street, across the street from the Skagit County Courthouse, will remain a county parking lot until construction starts.
Once completed, the $53 million Library Commons will include a new library, a 276-car parking garage with 76 electric car charging stations and a community center in downtown Mount Vernon.
The two parties agreed last year to a $352,000 purchase price, pending the project's completed design. If the city fails to build the Library Commons within 10 years, the county can buy the land back for the same price.
Ahead of the vote approving the purchase agreement, county Commissioner Lisa Janicki said she admired Boudreau's willingness to expand the scope of the project based on community input.
The idea started as a new library, community center and parking garage, but grew over time to include electric car charging, a commercial kitchen and a solar power array.
“I’ve always said if you can inspire the vision, the money will follow," Janicki said. "I think this commons project is a perfect example.”
County Commissioner Peter Browning said he's eagerly awaiting the finished project, and the impact it will have on Mount Vernon's downtown.
“It's going to make my town look really cool," he said. "I'm going to be one of those guys in the library picking through the books.”
Boudreau said Puget Sound Energy has expressed interest in building the solar energy array as part of its Community Solar program. This would allow customers of the utility to support clean energy by purchasing shares of the power the facility produces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.