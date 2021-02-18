The Mount Vernon City Council supported a plan to spend about $260,000 in COVID-19 relief funding on two homeless services programs.
This new distribution of funding from the federal CARES Act will be split evenly between funding for motel vouchers with Community Action of Skagit County and a proposed homeless shelter in Burlington.
Peter Donovan, the city's project development manager, said he is in the process drafting contracts, after getting consensus from the council Wednesday.
Donovan said he reached out to Community Action to talk about its funding needs and was told it was seeking $185,400 to support its motel voucher program through March, which offers homeless people a temporary stay in a motel.
Since Mount Vernon residents have used about 70% of the available vouchers, he said the offer of $130,000 in support makes sense.
While a relatively inefficient use of homeless support funding, the COVID-19 pandemic creates safety concerns in more cost-effective congregant homeless shelters, he said.
"What we're hoping for is to buy some time until another shelter project is up and running," he said.
As such, the remaining $130,000 is earmarked for start-up costs for a homeless shelter project pushed by Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton.
The proposal consists of putting 50 small shelter units on a city-owned lot at 465 Pease Road, and include 24/7 management and connections to social services.
Sexton has said he wants to open the shelter in some capacity by May 1, and would need about $500,000 to purchase the units and install heating and electricity. Skagit County has already committed $400,000 in start-up funding.
Donovan said the $130,000 contribution would pay for 10-17 units, depending on size.
Councilmembers Mark Hulst and Mary Hudson both spoke in support of the proposal, saying they were excited to get this funding out into the community.
Councilmember Richard Brocksmith said he supported the Burlington project, but reiterated that he's reluctant to offer funding without seeing a detailed budget and master plan.
"We are supportive of the effort going on ... but it leaves some questions for me," he said.
