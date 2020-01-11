Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau plans to host a series of presentations aimed at showing the public how local government works and how they can participate.
The first Civic Saturday session, set for 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at the Police Court Campus at 1805 Continental Place, will offer a general overview of city government, according to a news release from the city.
Boudreau said research is indicating a falling trust in state and federal government, but also a trend in rising trust in local governments.
“It is crucial that, as this shift occurs, communities have a firm understanding of how their local governments work, and what it is that they do,” she said in the release. “An informed and active group of residents is essential for a community to thrive.”
Each of the 11 sessions will cover a different city department, service or responsibility.
They are scheduled for the second Saturday of each month, and will be held at various locations throughout the city.
