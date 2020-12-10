MOUNT VERNON — The city of Mount Vernon will install a traffic signal at the intersection of Hoag Road and North LaVenture Road, thanks to a $1.3 million state grant.
The city is seeking a design consultant, and construction is set to start in early 2022, city Public Works Director Esco Bell said during a City Council meeting Wednesday.
Increasing congestion at this intersection, and traffic along LaVenture in general, pushed this project up on the city's list of priorities, Bell said in an interview.
"That four-way (stop) has done its job for a long time, but it's time for an upgrade," he said.
The grant was awarded by the state Transportation Improvement Board, and will require about a 20% match from the city, Bell said.
This intersection is near the new Skagit Valley Family YMCA, which Bell said has increased traffic somewhat. But this intersection was slated for an upgrade before the new facility opened.
Bell said he considered a roundabout rather than a traffic signal, but said a roundabout wasn't a good choice at this intersection because there is a steep hill.
Also, to build a roundabout of the size needed at the intersection the city would have needed to acquire property, he said. This would have driven up the project cost.
Later at Wednesday's meeting, The City Council approved permanent regulations on both cold-weather homeless shelters and overnight parking for the homeless.
The council first approved temporary ordinances on these issues last year, and has extended them since. The details of these permanent ordinances remained largely unchanged.
During a severe weather event, the city allows property owners to open temporary homeless shelters. This program was used last winter at the Skagit County-owned Mount Vernon Senior Center.
The parking ordinance allows for faith-based organizations to host up to one car per 10 available parking spaces on their properties for as many as six months, without needing a permit or having to pay fees.
No organization has contacted the city with the intent to use this program, Council member Mark Hulst said at the meeting.
