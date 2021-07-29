MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon City Council approved plans Wednesday to start spending its American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The city has access now to $4.5 million of the $9 million it will receive. Of that $4.5 million, $2.1 million will be held in reserves, Finance Director Doug Volesky said at Wednesday’s council meeting.
The $2.4 million in funding proposals approved Wednesday are for improvements to city services, repairs to city facilities, or to offset pandemic-related costs.
Nearly $1 million will be spent in the IT department, adding four new staff positions, cybersecurity software and new computer equipment that Volesky said will aid in remote work.
Another $622,000 is committed toward the replacement of air conditioning systems at city hall and in the municipal courtroom, according to city documents.
Another $250,000 will be used to supplement city funds paying staff for COVID-19-related work, and about $200,000 will replace lost revenue in the Library fund and the Parks and Enrichment Services fund.
The other $4.5 million of the city’s allocation will become available in May, Volesky said.
Earlier in the meeting, the council approved a contract with the Johnston Group to find funding for the city’s Library Commons project — a combined library, 230-car parking garage and a community center in downtown Mount Vernon.
Chris Phillips, development services director, said the city is about $12 million short of funding the $45 million project, and is looking to work with the Johnston Group to secure grants to complete the funding.
Jake Johnston, president of the Johnston Group, said he aims to “play matchmaker” between the city and available federal funding.
“Frankly the project speaks for itself at this point,” he said. “We just need to marry it with to right opportunities that exist for it in D.C.”
This city will pay the Johnston Group $3,000 per month, Phillips said.
The council was also presented the results of an IT audit from the Office of the State Auditor.
Keith Drake, IT auditor with the state, said municipal IT systems are increasingly under threat from hackers, as evidenced in a number of recent ransomware attacks elsewhere in the country.
The audit revealed security vulnerabilities, but Drake said state law requires those vulnerabilities stay confidential to protect the city’s system.
“An IT security audit is always going to find issues,” Drake said. “IT security is a complex subject that is subject to frequent changes in the threat landscape.”
He said city IT staff were responsive to the state’s suggestions, and are working to address the issues discussed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.