MOUNT VERNON — The city of Mount Vernon is no longer allowing smoking and vaping in its parks.
The City Council voted unanimously Feb. 23 to update the city parks code to align with a similar smoking and vaping ban in unincorporated Skagit County.
The three other cities within Skagit County — Anacortes, Burlington and Sedro-Woolley — already have smoking bans in their parks.
The Burlington City Council passed its ban on Feb. 6, 2017, and Sedro-Woolley banned smoking and vaping in parks in July 2019.
Mount Vernon’s ban went into effect March 9.
City spokesperson Peter Donovan said the ordinance passed by the City Council also clarifies park hours and usage as well as put more limits on littering.
Mount Vernon parks are now open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. April through October, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. November through March.
The ordinance allows Mount Vernon parks to follow the example the county has put in place with its smoking ban, Donovan said.
The county Board of Health banned smoking in public places, including parks, in 2019.
“On April 23rd, 2019, the Skagit County Board of Health passed the Smoking and Vaping in Public Places Ordinance. The Ordinance established Chapter 12.51 of the Skagit County Health Code, prohibiting the use of tobacco and vapor products in indoor public places and places of employment, as well as within 25 feet of doorways and air intakes. The Ordinance also prohibits the use of tobacco and vapor products in outdoor public places where children congregate; including, but not limited to playgrounds, parks, beaches, athletic field, and stadiums,” according to the Skagit County Public Health website.
Mount Vernon will be updating park signs to reflect the smoking ban and other changes to park code, Donovan said.
