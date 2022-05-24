The Alaska Airlines check-in areas and gates at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were decorated May 14 with flags, banners and balloons of red, white and blue as a way to greet 46 veterans.
Some of the veterans had served in the Vietnam War and some in the Korean War. There were four who were veterans of World War II.
All of them were there for a flight to the nation’s capital and the memorials dedicated to service members of those wars.
Puget Sound Honor Flight, a chapter of the Honor Flight Network, is a nonprofit that transports Western Washington war veterans to Washington, D.C., to see those memorials. Since its inception in 2013, Puget Sound Honor Flight has taken over 1,400 veterans to the nation’s capital.
The experience is free of charge to the veterans.
The trip was made aboard a Boeing 737-800 painted in patriotic colors — one of Alaska Airlines’ “Honoring Those Who Serve” aircraft dedicated to the men and women of the U.S. military.
The one service dog on the flight, a golden retriever named Bomber, had his own seat next to his owner, James Koch — a 75-year-old Vietnam War veteran from Mount Vernon.
As a 23-year-old, Koch served for a year in Vietnam as a radar technician, tasked with repairing equipment used to detect incoming mortar strikes.
Stationed at Long Binh Post, a former U.S. Army base between Biên Hòa and Saigon, Koch was taken by helicopter from one fire support base to the next to fix damaged radars.
It was dangerous work, as the radars sat atop platforms raised 10 to 15 feet in the air, and when opened up turned into incandescent beacons in the middle of the jungle, he said.
“(The Vietnamese Army) actually had a bounty on people like me, because we could fix (the radars), and that meant they couldn’t use their mortars,” Koch said. “So they’d send snipers out to try and pick us off.”
After finishing a one-year tour of duty in Vietnam, Koch returned home in 1970.
Vietnam War veterans such as Koch received a reception different than those of veterans of past wars, he said. No “Welcome Home” parades greeted Koch upon his return.
As he searched for a job post-service, recruiters told him they could only help him if he removed “Vietnam veteran” from his résumé. His wife divorced him for fighting in the war.
“I wasn’t looking for anything from anybody, but I didn’t expect the disrespect and the animosity and the hatred,” Koch said. “... The trauma associated with being (in Vietnam) was very difficult. The attitude of Americans toward us when we came home was far more.”
In his time on the Honor Flight trip, Koch said he was treated like a hero.
The Honor Flight program serves to honor veterans for their service to the country, said Barbara Schwartz, treasurer of Puget Sound Honor Flights.
The day after arriving in Baltimore, a contingent of riders from the BWI Brownies Motorcycle Escort Group — lights flashing red and blue, and flags flying on their handlebars — accompanied the Honor Flight bus to the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.
The veterans moved on to visit the Lincoln, Korean War, Vietnam Veterans, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and U.S. Navy memorials.
Koch said seeing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial — which lists the names of U.S. soldiers who died in the war, organized by day of death — was a particularly emotional experience for him.
“I knew the statistics. I know that almost 59,000 Americans died. I know that a quarter of a million came back without body parts that they went there with,” Koch said. “I know all that stuff, but seeing the massive number of Americans that died on a particular day, and then you look at the length of that wall, and it’s overwhelming. … There had to be people there on that wall that were in those fire-support bases, that were on those helicopter crews, that were wherever I was that didn’t make it back.”
Koch described the Honor Flight as an emotional, healing and cathartic experience that he would recommend to any veteran.
“There wasn’t a dry eye in the house,” he said.
At night, sitting and conversing with the other veterans on the Honor Flight, he heard a number of them express that they finally felt welcomed at home.
On the last day of the three-day trip, the veterans visited Arlington National Cemetery for the changing of the guard, the Marine Corps Memorial and the Air Force Memorial, before flying home.
Families and friends cheered and clapped and welcomed the veterans back home at the Seattle-Tacoma airport.
“This organization is a godsend,” Koch said. “You try (to) bury your feelings, you try (to) ignore them, you try to go on with your life. (Honor Flight) restored for me the belief that America doesn’t hate me for going to (Vietnam) or hold it against me. It made me understand that there were people that were glad we came home.”
