An overnight winter shelter in Mount Vernon won't reopen this year, leaving Skagit County and its nonprofit partners looking for alternatives.
Sarah Hinman, Housing and Community Services division manager with county Public Health, said the Mount Vernon Seventh-day Adventist Church has decided to no longer host a winter shelter, and no other suitable churches have expressed interest.
The Mount Vernon Seventh-day Adventist Church has hosted the shelter the past three years, offering 23 beds for the homeless from November to March. But Hinman said the church is no longer offering the space.
A representative from the church did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment.
Tina Tate, executive director of Friendship House, said she's working to find a place that could serve as a shelter and that has with enough space to socially distance.
In addition to its own shelter and café, Friendship House operated and provided staff for the winter shelter at the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Tate said a church in Burlington has expressed interest in hosting a shelter, but it lacks a sufficient fire alarm system to satisfy city code to serve as a shelter.
"It would be $200,000 to $300,000 to install one, which they can't do," she said.
In the years before the Seventh-day Adventist shelter opened, Tate said winter fatalities among the homeless were higher due to the cold. If no alternative is found, she expects fatalities to again increase.
"Any amount of people (housed) is better than none," she said.
Hinman said the county still has funding for a winter shelter, and if she can't find a church with a suitable space she plans to reserve rooms at a hotel. However, this isn't as cost effective as a traditional shelter.
She said she expects to have a plan by early October.
