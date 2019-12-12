MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon City Council cleared the way for larger apartment buildings on smaller lots, with the approval Wednesday of a series of updates to city building code.
Developers can apply to build more housing units per acre throughout the city, as long as at least one-third of those bonus units are affordable to those making 80% or less of the area’s average income.
Rebecca Lowell, the city’s principal planner, said the amendments are aimed at promoting both affordable and market-rate housing construction by offering an incentive to developers in exchange for the affordable units.
For-profit developers generally don’t want to build affordable units because they generate less revenue and, according to developers, are not profitable within the city.
And for non-profit developers that build only affordable units, Lowell said the changes will function as a straight density bonus.
Bonuses will vary depending on where the units are built, she said. Developers can build twice as many units in a multifamily zone, but only 50 percent more units in a single-family zone.
Under normal circumstances, developers can build up to 20 units per acre in the city’s highest-density residential zone. A 5-acre parcel, for instance, could accommodate 100 units.
But under the new building code, developers can build 200 units on this parcel, as long as 33 units — one third of the bonus — are permanently designated as affordable.
For the developers who wish to take advantage of the incentive, Lowell said the city will charge them $1,000 and then $50 per unit in order to partially cover the staff time required to review the application.
She said the city will also charge $75 per affordable unit per year to pay for time spent verifying the unit is still affordable.
Gene Van Selus, executive director of the nonprofit housing developer Salem Village, said at the meeting that he supported these code changes.
However, he said the annual fee would be difficult for a nonprofit to cover, especially considering they have to submit similar documentation to the state. He asked that the city find a way to accept the state documentation.
“We have to justify every person every year to the Washington State Housing Finance Commission,” he said.
Council member Mark Hulst agreed, saying he felt the city and the state should be able to work together on this documentation.
“We should be able to accept the paperwork they’re already giving the state,” he said.
The council agreed to revisit the issue early next year.
Dan Mitzel, a developer and frequent critic of the city’s housing policies, also spoke in favor of the amendments.
These changes also allow developers to build duplexes on smaller lots, and will remove barriers to building accessory dwelling units — often called mother-in-law apartments.
