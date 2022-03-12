...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From noon PST today to 4 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Library Commons project in downtown Mount Vernon will include a library, community center and parking.
MOUNT VERNON — The city of Mount Vernon will receive $6 million in state and federal funding for construction of a new library, community center and parking garage.
When the state Legislature approved the state's 2022 supplemental budget, it secured $4 million for the city's Library Commons project.
“We are incredibly grateful to our state legislators for their strong support and advocacy for this project,” Mayor Jill Boudreau said in a news release from the city. “This puts us closer to our goal of breaking ground this year, and creating a new and exciting chapter in our city’s growth.”
At the same time, Congress voted to approve an appropriations package that includes $2 million for the Mount Vernon project, according to an update from Rep. Suzan DelBene.
Thanks to these contributions, the $46.3 million project is about 81% funded, Boudreau said.
Once completed, the Library Commons will include a new library, a 277-car parking garage and a community center in a single facility in downtown Mount Vernon.
The city will look for additional federal infrastructure grants to make up the funding gap, Boudreau said in the release.
