Luke Pusateri continues to swim strong following an outstanding prep career for the Mount Vernon Bulldogs.
Pusateri, the Skagit Valley Herald's Boy Swimmer of the Year in 2019, swims for the University of California San Diego while pursuing a degree in the medical field.
The freshman recently competed in the 2020 Toyota U.S. Open Championships. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meet was held in nine cities throughout the United States on the same weekend, then the times were complied to produce placings.
Pusateri competed in Irvine, California, in three events, finishing 93rd in the 200 individual medley, 66th in the 100 breaststroke and 69th in the 200 breaststroke.
"Luke did an amazing job and everyone at the (Skagit Valley Family YMCA) Chinooks Swim Team is so proud of his accomplishments and how well he represented Mount Vernon in this national event," said Chinooks coach Christine Love Johnson.
While those finishes may not seem particularly impressive, it's important to note Pusateri was swimming against athletes who have won Olympic medals as well as NCAA Championship titles.
Pusateri was also named to the 2020 USA Swimming Scholastic All America Team.
In a competition year shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, there were 1,087 swimmers whose efforts in the classroom and in the pool successfully earned them the title of Scholastic All American.
The honor is awarded to students in grades 9-12 who maintain a minimum 3.5 grade-point average and have posted an individual pool time equal to or faster than the 2019 Winter Junior qualifying time in any individual event from Aug. 16, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2020.
"That is an amazing accomplishment for one of our local swimmers," said Skagit Valley Family YMCA Safety Coordinator/Aquatics Director Justin Davies.
