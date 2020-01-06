Snow in the Mountains

Snow covers the higher elevations Saturday near Howard Miller Steelhead Park in Rockport.

 Jacqueline Allison / Skagit Valley Herald

The National Weather Service warns that mountains in Skagit County are likely to see snow this week. 

A winter storm warning is in effect through Monday night for elevations above 4,000 feet, with heavy accumulation possible, according to the weather service. 

The snow level is expected to be between 4,000 and 5,000 feet Tuesday with heavy rains at lower elevations, according to the weather service.

The snow level is forecast to drop to 1,500 to 2,000 feet Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. 

Meanwhile, the county is under flood watch through Tuesday because of heavy rain. 

The rain will cause rivers to rise significantly with some rivers expected to reach minor flood stage overnight into Tuesday, according to the weather service. 

The Skagit and Samish rivers were at normal levels Monday morning, according to the National River Forecast Center.

— Reporter Jacqueline Allison: jallison@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2145, Twitter: @Jacqueline_SVH

