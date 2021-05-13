A bill introduced by two members of Congress would allow for some federal court proceedings to be held in Mount Vernon.
Representatives Suzan DelBene and Rick Larsen introduced the bill last week. If passed, it would designate Mount Vernon as a federal court location for the Western District of Washington, which currently holds sessions in Bellingham, Seattle, Tacoma and Vancouver.
Paula McCandlis, a Bellingham lawyer who serves as the federal magistrate judge at the Bellingham site, is an advocate of adding Mount Vernon as a fifth site.
She said the cases she oversees — misdemeanor cases committed on federal property such as military bases and national forests — rarely involve defendants or witnesses from Whatcom County, meaning most are making long drives to attend the night sessions.
"Hardly any of the people who appear in front of me are from Whatcom County. We're asking them to drive from Everett, from Seattle, when the conditions are not good. I've had to cancel because of too much snow," McCandlis said. "You don't want people to be in an accident on way to and from court at night."
McCandlis said a tour of the county court facilities in Mount Vernon convinced her it would be a good home for some hearings.
She said sessions would likely be held in the late afternoon or evening and wouldn't disrupt local proceedings.
The sessions wouldn't require staff from the local court and Skagit County would be compensated for the use of its facilities. McCandliss said if the bill is passed, it may spur more Skagit County attorneys to practice in federal court, or even become magistrate judges.
A news release from DelBene's office said the move to make Mount Vernon a federal court site is supported by the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington and the Skagit County Bar Association.
“Including Mount Vernon as a federal court would help Washingtonians access our justice system. With the increased convenience of a more central location, this addition would help reduce administrative costs and travel times and alleviate some of the burden that falls on witnesses, defendants, lawyers, and agents in getting to court,” DelBene said in the release.
Larsen said in a the release, "Changing the location of the Western District of Washington monthly proceedings enables residents of Skagit, Island, and Snohomish Counties to appear in court with less disruption to their lives."
Efforts to expand court operations to Mount Vernon date back to at least 2017.
